Worker killed in construction site collapse in Borough Park

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One worker was killed in a construction site collapse in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn on Friday.

The incident was reported Friday at 1266 50th St.

First responders worked to save the worker trapped in the debris of the building, but the FDNY reported the worker had died.

Construction has been ongoing at the site, according to records with the Department of Buildings.

A stop work order had previously been issued, but appeared to be resolved.

It is not yet clear what led to the collapse but no other injuries were reported.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

