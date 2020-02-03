Worker rescued after falling in hole at Sands Point construction site

By
SANDS POINT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A worker was rescued after falling into a deep hole at a construction site in Nassau County on Monday morning.

It happened on Longwood Road in Sands Point around 9 a.m.

The worker was attempting to walk on a board that was placed over a large hole.

The dirt on the sides caved in, causing him to fall some 12 to 14 feet down.

He was pulled out of the hole, placed on a stretcher and airlifted to a local hospital.

Seventy five firefighters from eight different departments as far away as Freeport came to help with the rescue operation.

"Upon arrival we discovered that it was a confined space incident, and the walls were starting to come down around the patient," said Ex-Chief Geoffrey Cole, Port Washington Fire Department. "He was seriously injured with numerous fractures. We activated a countywide response and we had the patient extricated and into the helicopter by 10 a.m."

The identity of the injured worker was not released.

Workers did shore up the walls around the hole, but apparently, it wasn't done properly.

Last week, two men died in Upper Brookville while installing a septic tank at a home.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sands pointnassau countyfallrescueconstruction accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Both workers recovered after deadly trench collapse on LI
2 killed in trench collapse while installing septic tank on LI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health department: 3 in NYC being tested for coronavirus
Funeral being held for dad killed in double fatal I-287 crash
Teen shot by 2 men who knocked on his door in Bronx
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during NJ home invasion
Trump congratulates Kansas for Chiefs Super Bowl victory
Assault allegations against mascot Gritty unfounded, police say
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
Show More
NY lawmakers support bill banning sale of puppy mill dogs
Man wanted for stealing boy's cellphone, demanding PIN
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot
More TOP STORIES News