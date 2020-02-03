SANDS POINT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A worker was rescued after falling into a deep hole at a construction site in Nassau County on Monday morning.
It happened on Longwood Road in Sands Point around 9 a.m.
The worker was attempting to walk on a board that was placed over a large hole.
The dirt on the sides caved in, causing him to fall some 12 to 14 feet down.
He was pulled out of the hole, placed on a stretcher and airlifted to a local hospital.
Seventy five firefighters from eight different departments as far away as Freeport came to help with the rescue operation.
"Upon arrival we discovered that it was a confined space incident, and the walls were starting to come down around the patient," said Ex-Chief Geoffrey Cole, Port Washington Fire Department. "He was seriously injured with numerous fractures. We activated a countywide response and we had the patient extricated and into the helicopter by 10 a.m."
The identity of the injured worker was not released.
Workers did shore up the walls around the hole, but apparently, it wasn't done properly.
Last week, two men died in Upper Brookville while installing a septic tank at a home.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Worker rescued after falling in hole at Sands Point construction site
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More