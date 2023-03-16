John Del Giorno reports on the water rescue from Newscopter 7.

Man pulled from New York Harbor by rescuers after falling off barge

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A worker was rescued from New York Harbor after falling off a barge on Thursday morning.

It happened sometime around 6:30 a.m. between Bayonne and Staten Island in the Kill Van Kull Strait.

The NYPD Harbor Unit was able to pull the man from the water.

Earlier video of the rescue:

He was taken to the Staten Island side of the strait and placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

There is no word yet on his condition.

It's not yet known why the man fell off the barge.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.