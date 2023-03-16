Man pulled from New York Harbor by rescuers after falling off barge

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A worker was rescued from New York Harbor after falling off a barge on Thursday morning.
It happened sometime around 6:30 a.m. between Bayonne and Staten Island in the Kill Van Kull Strait.
The NYPD Harbor Unit was able to pull the man from the water.
Earlier video of the rescue:
He was taken to the Staten Island side of the strait and placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.
There is no word yet on his condition.
It's not yet known why the man fell off the barge.
