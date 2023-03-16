WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man pulled from New York Harbor by rescuers after falling off barge

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, March 16, 2023 11:14AM
Worker pulled from New York Harbor after falling off barge
EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports on the water rescue from Newscopter 7.

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A worker was rescued from New York Harbor after falling off a barge on Thursday morning.

It happened sometime around 6:30 a.m. between Bayonne and Staten Island in the Kill Van Kull Strait.

The NYPD Harbor Unit was able to pull the man from the water.

Earlier video of the rescue:

He was taken to the Staten Island side of the strait and placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

There is no word yet on his condition.

It's not yet known why the man fell off the barge.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW