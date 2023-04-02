Events are being held in the Tri-State area and around the globe to bring attention to the disorder.

April 2 is Autism Awareness Day.

On this date and throughout April, which is Autism Awareness Month, local organizations hold a variety of events and educational activities to help spread awareness about autism spectrum disorder.

According to the CDC, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the United States.

Events are being held in the Tri-State area and around the globe to bring attention to the disorder.

Paterson is among those locations, as Mayor Andre Sayegh will join city leaders at Roberto Clemente Park, home of Paterson's first inclusive playground, to celebrate Autism Awareness Day with community members, beginning at 2 p.m.