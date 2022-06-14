Society

Queens blood drive being held in honor of World Blood Donor Day, recent shortages locally

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- Tuesday is World Blood Donor Day, and in Queens, they will be trying to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.

Officials say there has been a drop in the number of people donating blood.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will be holding a blood drive with New York Blood Center at Queens Borough Hall.

It will take place today between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A donor himself, Borough President Richards and his office have been key partners in NYBC's fight to replenish the blood supply, supporting NYBC through the pandemic and continued blood shortages.

"The recent alarming drop in blood donations is a major concern to all of us, but especially to those who urgently need transfusions of life-saving blood and blood products," Richards said. "We can do our part to address this troubling situation by participating in the June 14 blood drive at Queens Borough Hall. I can think of no better way to celebrate World Blood Donor Day than by donating blood during this critically important blood drive."



The New York Blood Center announced a blood emergency last month, and they say the blood supply only stands at a three-day level. That's well below the ideal level of five to seven days.

The NYBC says it only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives.

