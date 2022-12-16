Pickles the dog was considered a hero after sniffing out the stolen World Cup trophy in 1966

The biggest hero of the 1966 World Cup never so much as kicked a soccer ball -- but he did find the stolen World Cup trophy.

The heroics of Pickles the dog are receiving renewed attention on social media as the 2022 World Cup draws to a close.

"A true hero has four paws," one user commented on We Rate Dog's Instagram post.

In 1966, England was slated to host the World Cup and in celebration arranged for the Jules Rimet Trophy to be on display in London at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster a few months before the tournament began.

But before the exhibit could open to the public, the trophy was stolen from its case, sending London police on a wild chase. Officers dusted for fingerprints, fielded phone calls and even received a ransom note with the lining of the trophy attached.

A week into the search David Corbett was walking his dog Pickles in their South London neighborhood when the pup started poking around in some bushes. When Corbett investigated he found a pile of old newspapers and wrapped inside was the Jules Rimet trophy.

The trophy was returned and Pickles was regarded as a hero. England went on to win the World Cup that year and Pickles was invited to celebrate with the team. His owner was awarded 5,000 pounds and Pickles received a silver medal from the National Canine Defence League.

In 2018, a plaque was placed near the spot where Pickles sniffed out the trophy to honor the good deed done by a very good boy.

The Jules Rimet Cup was used until 1970 when it was permanently awarded to Brazil. The FIFA World Cup trophy was created in 1974 and is the prize teams are vying for this year.

ALSO READ | Morocco fans gather in New Jersey for World Cup watch party

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip