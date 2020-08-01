WWII veteran from New Jersey celebrates 100th birthday in grand style

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A World War II veteran from New Jersey who turned 100 years old Thursday, received a birthday celebration in grand style.A parade of cars greeted Edward Pryor outside the Cranford Rehab and Nursing Center.Pryor has called Kenilworth his home for more than 30 years and his community didn't let the pandemic stop them from celebrating.The Mayor of Kenilworth presented the World War II veteran with a proclamation, declaring July 30, Edward J. Pryor Day.His family helped him celebrate in his honor.Pryor has five children, 14 grand children, 17 great grand children and one great-great grand child.----------