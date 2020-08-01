Community & Events

WWII veteran from New Jersey celebrates 100th birthday in grand style

By Eyewitness News
CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A World War II veteran from New Jersey who turned 100 years old Thursday, received a birthday celebration in grand style.

A parade of cars greeted Edward Pryor outside the Cranford Rehab and Nursing Center.

Pryor has called Kenilworth his home for more than 30 years and his community didn't let the pandemic stop them from celebrating.

The Mayor of Kenilworth presented the World War II veteran with a proclamation, declaring July 30, Edward J. Pryor Day.

His family helped him celebrate in his honor.

Pryor has five children, 14 grand children, 17 great grand children and one great-great grand child.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscranfordunion countyparadebirthdayveterans100 yearsworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
This is the new metric for NYC schools to stay open
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
7 On Your Side: How to defeat the most deceptive COVID scams
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
How Tri-State Area is preparing for Hurricane Isaias
Show More
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
COVID News: Driveway Jazzercise to stay in shape during pandemic
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
COVID Update: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
More TOP STORIES News