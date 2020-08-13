Would-be rapist asked woman to be his friend before attack in Queens park

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a brutal attack and attempted rape in Queens.They released a sketch of the man they are looking for overnight.It happened on July 26 at around 9 p.m.Police say he approached a 35-year-old woman near Kissena Park and asked her several times in Mandarin to be his friend.When she tried to get away, he pushed her to the ground and put his hands around her neck, punching her in the face before trying to take her pants off.Police say he told the victim he wanted to kill her.She was able to fight him off by hitting him with her phone.The attacker is described as an Asian man with a light complexion, approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with short straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------