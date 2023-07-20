A wrong-way crash on Long Island killed two men in Holtsville. Debbie DuHaime has the details.

Wrong-way crash on Long Island Expressway kills both drivers in Holtsville

HOLTSVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Holtsville, killing both drivers.

The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crashed head-on into a 2005 Acura in the middle lane westbound at exit 61 just before 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The wrong-way driver, 61-year-old Thomas Raimondo, and the other driver, 32-year-old Jose Ferreira, were both killed.

There were no passengers in the vehicles and no one else was injured.

A physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office declared both dead at the scene.

Westbound lanes remained closed for the investigation at exit 62.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

ALSO READ | Woman shares chilling voicemail left by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.