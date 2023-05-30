Husband, 2 kids killed in wrong-way crash in New Jersey

ANDOVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother from New Jersey is dealing with an unfathomable loss after her husband and two children were killed in a wrong-way crash.

It happened on Friday at around 4 p.m. on Newton-Sparta Road east of Linecrest Road near the Sparta Township line.

Andover Township Police say Bruce Cseh, 22, was driving his 2023 Jeep Rubicon when he suddenly crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane.

Cseh hit a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup head-on with Andrew Benavente, 36, and his children Andrew Jr. "AJ", 13, and Madelyn, 5, inside.

First responders tried to pull the family from the vehicle and use fire extinguishers but the flames became too intense. All three died at the scene.

Cseh was also trapped in his Jeep and emergency workers used a chain to pull the vehicles apart.

He was flown to Morristown Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Andover Township Police Department and is being assisted by the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and the Sussex County Sheriff's Department Crash Team.

A GoFundMe was started for the children's mother Digna Melendez-Benavente.

"Digna Melendez-Benavente is now faced with the overwhelming task of having to say goodbye to her beloved husband and two children. As a grieving mother and widow, she will need all the support and assistance we can offer. By contributing to this campaign, you will help ease the financial burden on the family and allow them to focus on healing and rebuilding their lives," the campaign said in part.

