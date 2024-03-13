Family of man fatally struck by NJ Transit bus files wrongful death claim against company, state

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The family of a man who was fatally struck by an New Jersey Transit bus two months ago in Fort Lee has filed a notice of claim against the company and the state for wrongful death.

Jordan Miller, 56, was hit by the bus just after 5 a.m. while walking across the street at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bridge Plaza South.

The bus driver made an improper left turn too close to the curb which prevented him from seeing the pedestrian.

"The bus driver was cited for careless driving and for making an improper left turn," said the Miller family attorney, Jack Lynch.

Miller was a customer service representative for the Port Authority for the past for 13 years.

"He enjoyed every day of his life," said Jack Miller, Jordan's son. "He enjoyed his job like no other. He got up at 4 a.m. every day, with a smile on his face."

Miller was given CPR and was transported to Englewood Hospital. He died there from his injuries.

"We'd always talk about if it was a good day or not," Jack Miller said. "I'll tell you he never told me it was a bad day because he enjoyed his job that much."

Jack Miller says his father loved his work and his famous extended family. Jordan Miller's brother is actor Jason Patric. His father was playwright Jason Miller, and his grandfather was comedian Jackie Gleason.

"This was a man who hard working," Lynch said. "The loss to this family is immeasurable."

