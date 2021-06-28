Woman's dream of being Yankees' bat girl comes true 60 years later

In 1961, 10-year-old Gwen Goldman penned a letter to the Yankees expressing her dream of being a bat girl. The response she received from the GM at the time still hangs on her living room wall.



This HOPE Week, the Yankees will make 70-year-old Gwen’s dream come true. pic.twitter.com/9sMosEcPOz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 25, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In 1961, 10-year-old Gwen Goldman wrote a letter to the Yankees asking to be a bat boy. She was denied because she was a girl.Fast-forward 60 years later, and Gwen's daughter sent the denial letter to Yankees GM Brian Cashman.Cashman responded with a desire to make the six-decade-old wrong.Now on Monday night, after a lifetime of waiting and after beating cancer, Goldman, now in her 70s, will be the bat girl for the New York Yankees.She said it was worth writing the letter and keeping the hope.The special honor is being made possible as part of the Yankees HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel). The community initiative takes place starting Monday through Friday, July 2, for its 12th year.Over each of the five days of HOPE Week, the Yankees will reach out to an individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support. They will get a day celebrating their accomplishments.----------