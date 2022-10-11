Yankee playoff run means more money for New York City

The first playoff game of the season at Yankee Stadium generates a ton of excitement, but it also generates a lot of money for the city. Anthony Johnson was live outside Yankee Stadium.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The first playoff game of the season at Yankee Stadium generates a ton of excitement, but it also generates a lot of money for the city.

According to the Mayor Eric Adams, every playoff game means $15 million for the economy. Every hot dog, ticket and bag of nuts sold is really a hit.

For businesses still recovering from pandemic shutdowns, the playoffs will hopefully bring big pay offs.

The longer the Yankees continue their quest for the World Series, the bigger the financial boom will be, and fans expect nothing less than success.

Watch Anthony Johnson's full report in the video player above.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.