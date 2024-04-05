New York Yankees push back start time for Monday's game against the Marlins due to the eclipse

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Yankee fans hoping to get a rare glimpse of the total solar eclipse within the comfort of Yankee Stadium may be a little disappointed.

The team announced on Thursday that it would be pushing back the start time for Monday's April 8 game against the Miami Marlins from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.

The Yankees said they reconsidered the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, which could have resulted in potential in-game delays.

The eclipse is supposed to happen Monday afternoon. The game will now start well after the eclipse is over.

The stadium's gates will now open to fans beginning at 3 p.m.

