Firefighter injured as blaze breaks out at Brooklyn day care

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a day care in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported on the fourth-floor hallway of a building on Farragut Road in Brooklyn around 5:45 a.m.

Twelve FDNY units responded to Yeled V'Yalda Early Childhood Center and the fire was under control just before 6:40 a.m.

Video from Citizen App shows crews responding to the scene:
Video from Citizen App shows crews responding to a fire at a day care in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.



One firefighter was overcome with smoke and suffered minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed firefighters breaking down windows to fight the fire.

The school started classes for pre-K and 3-K students last week.

No other injuries were reported but the fire did cause extensive damage to the building.

It remains unclear how the fire started.

