Pets & Animals

Woman escapes bison attack at Yellowstone Park by playing dead

By Eyewitness News
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming (WABC) -- A frightening encounter was caught on camera of a bison charging at a woman at Yellowstone National Park.

Cell phone video shows the woman trip while running away from the bison.

People in the area yelled at the woman to play dead.

The woman listened and it worked.

RELATED | Video shows CA woman, 72, approach bison at Yellowstone before it charged, gored her

The teen who captured the video says she spoke to the woman after the ordeal.

"She was like wow, this is crazy," Cloie Musumecci said. "She's actually from New York but she lives in Montana, so she knew that I needed to play dead and not get up and keep running because he was already close to me."

Yellowstone officials stress that humans should give all wildlife in the park at least 25 yards of distance.

"Bisons can be very unpredictable, that's the risk with them," Rachel Bale of National Geographic said. "They may look calm sitting right off the path but they can change in an instant."

Bisons injure more people than any other animal within the park and it is a completely preventable encounter.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswyomingwild animalsnational park serviceanimalanimal newscaught on videoanimal attackanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
De Blasio opposes Trump's idea to send federal agents to NYC
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; suspect found dead
2 critically injured in jet ski crash in NYC marina
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
Ice cream store manager fired for refusing to serve unmasked customer
NJ to allow all-remote learning option when schools reopen
Rule change: Only residents allowed on Long Beach on weekends
Show More
COVID News: MTA urging subway, bus riders to wear masks
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
Anti-violence rally held in the Bronx amid shooting spike
More TOP STORIES News