Sports

Mets say Yoenis Cespedes absent from ballpark, but do not believe safety at risk

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes reacts after striking out against Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Marcus Walden in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in New York. (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes did not report to Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves and did not reach out to management with any explanation, the team says.

"Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.

During the New York-Atlanta game, Mets broadcasters said they had learned from the team that the club doesn't believe Céspedes' safety is at risk.

Cespedes, 34, served as the designated hitter for Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Braves, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

He was not listed in the original lineup for Sunday's game, which began at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Cespedes had been out of the lineup for almost two years before Opening Day of the pandemic-shortened season due to a string of injuries to his feet and legs, including a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

He had served as the Mets' designated hitter in eight games this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citybaseballnew york mets
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
NYC submits 'outline,' not reopening schools plan: Cuomo advisor
We could get 2-4 inches of rain from Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday
Retired NJ firefighter who responded to 9/11 laid to rest in Maine
COVID Updates: TX surpasses NY in cases, NY hospitals record new low
Show More
Missing teen found alive in woods after 8-day search
No shark sightings: Beachgoers can enter water, with restrictions
Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC
Justice Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned
Military calls off search for missing troops in CA training accident
More TOP STORIES News