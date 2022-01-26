Society

Yolanda Vega retires from New York Lottery after 32 years

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For three decades, Yolanda Vega's cheerful voice and demeanor have cheered up our screens as she lifted the hopes of everyone with a dollar and a dream.

On Tuesday, the New York Lottery announced that Vega is now retiring after 32 years as an iconic member of their team.

"Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years. We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family," New York Lottery announced via their Twitter page.


Since the 1990's, Vega has been the face of drawings, as well as the one to present many winners with their checks.

Her signature phrase "Rolaaaaandaaaa Vegaaaa" was a mainstay during her introductions for each drawing.


