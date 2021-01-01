YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person was killed when a four-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Yonkers on New Year's Day morning.
The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building on Bruce Avenue just after 5 a.m.
Citizen App video showed flames shooting out of the building's windows. The building suffered extensive damage.
Yonkers firefighters responded to the scene as a third-alarm fire which quickly escalated to a fourth alarm.
One neighbor said he knocked on doors to help save residents' lives.
"I turned into a fireman," said Manny Vega, a neighbor. "We did what anybody would do, knock on every door, tried to get as many people out of the apartment as possible. Kids, we took out kids."
One person was killed in the fire. Their identity is not yet known.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RELATED: Yonkers experiences heartache at end of 2020 with deaths of four teens in crash
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
4-alarm fire burns through Yonkers apartment building, 1 dead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News