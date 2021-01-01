4-alarm fire burns through Yonkers apartment building, 1 dead

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person was killed when a four-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Yonkers on New Year's Day morning.The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building on Bruce Avenue just after 5 a.m.Citizen App video showed flames shooting out of the building's windows. The building suffered extensive damage.Yonkers firefighters responded to the scene as a third-alarm fire which quickly escalated to a fourth alarm.One neighbor said he knocked on doors to help save residents' lives."I turned into a fireman," said Manny Vega, a neighbor. "We did what anybody would do, knock on every door, tried to get as many people out of the apartment as possible. Kids, we took out kids."One person was killed in the fire. Their identity is not yet known.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------