Yonkers police negotiating with armed suspect barricaded inside home

Yonkers Police say they are actively engaged in a crisis negotiation event with a barricaded, armed emotionally disturbed person at a residence on Livingston Avenue.
They say the suspect threatened and fired at officers who had gone to the home to conduct a welfare check.
It all started around 11 a.m. and police are continuing to negotiate nearly six hours later.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Police have cordoned off the area and negotiators are attempting to resolve the situation peacefully and without further incident.
Anyone within a 1-block radius is being told to shelter in place and stay away from doors and windows until police say the situation clear.
All others are urged to stay away from the area.
