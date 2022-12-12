Yonkers Police open community closet to provide up to a week's worth of free clothing for kids

A new community closet opened by Yonkers Police offers families the chance to get up to a week's worth of clothing for children, for free. Joe Torres has the story.

YONKERS (WABC) -- A new community closet opened by the Yonkers Police Department offers families the chance to get up to a week's worth of clothing for children, for free.

The new "shop" was created in collaboration with the Yonkers Police Athletic League.

Parents and kids can choose up to 14 items, including coats.

Officers have been collecting donations for three months in order to stock its shelves.

"We were just flooded with donations. It was amazing. So our precincts got to the point where we were making pick-ups almost every day," Sgt. Laura Yakaboski said.

The Community Kids Closet is located within the Yonkers Police Athletic League facility at 127 North Broadway.

Appointments are necessary.

For more on how to make an appointment or to find out how to donate, visit the Yonkers website.

