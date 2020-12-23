Traffic

5 dead, vehicle split in half in horrific Westchester County crash

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police in Yonkers now say five people have died following a violent, two-car crash that split one of the vehicles in half.

The vehicles crashed on Riverdale Avenue at Culver Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the cars was so badly damaged it was split in half.



One resident described the horrific scene.

"I heard a very loud noise. Unusual. Never seen anything worse. So I went to the window because I live nearby and I see a guy running and saying, 'Oh my God, oh my God!'" said Maria Delgado. "I get dressed up and come out and the car is split in half with dead bodies on one side and on this side... and the white car opposite from the way it was coming."



Five people, including four who were in one of the cars, were killed. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were taken to the hospital. The extent of the other injuries was not immediately clear.

Riverdale Avenue was shut down for more than eight hours as police worked to determine exactly what led up to the crash.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano was at the scene overnight speaking to investigators and surveying the damage.

Neighbors say speeding has been a problem on this wide open avenue.

"I get very nervous because I drive and I live here," said Maria Delgado. "I pass by this street many times, but I always look out.... "The roads are very well, you know, there are the lines and everything. There shouldn't be that many accidents. People are driving reckless."

