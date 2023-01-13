Yonkers police headquarters goes into lockdown after officer suffers potential fentanyl exposure

Officials say the officer experienced a medical emergency in the afternoon after coming in contact with a prisoner's clothing.

YONKERS (WABC) -- A detention officer is in stable condition after she was possibly exposed to fentanyl on Thursday.

The central booking facility at police headquarters in Yonkers was placed on lockdown during the incident.

First responders administered Narcan before the officer was transported to a trauma center.

She is a 10-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department.

