2 people pulled from burning apartment building in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Two people were pulled from a fast-moving fire at an apartment building in Yonkers Thursday.

Yonkers Fire Department and Yonkers Police are at the scene of the fire located at 21 Mulberry Street.

Officials say two people were pulled from the fire and taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Firefighters are conducting a secondary search for victims.

They are working on the outside of the building, which has stood for over 100 years, and say that the fire is in the cockloft, which is located at the top, back of the building.

There are no reports of any firefighters injured.

It's not clear yet how the fire started.

Commuters are being advised to avoid the area.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

