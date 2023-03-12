Heating lamp for marijuana plant likely sparked deadly Yonkers fire: Police

Police have released what they believe was the cause of a deadly fire in Yonkers on Wednesday.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police have released what they believe was the cause of a deadly fire in Yonkers on Wednesday.

Officials say an electric heating lamp used to grow marijuana plants was likely what sparked the fire.

Flames broke out at around 1:30 a.m. on the first floor of the Mona Lisa Cooperative Residence on Bronx River Road.

The fire quickly burned through the top floors of the six-story building.

A resident on the fifth-floor was killed. Five others and 14 firefighters were injured.

Most residents were home and asleep when the fire broke out and were awakened by smoke that forced many in the 95-unit building to flee the apartments via the fire escape.

One resident says he saw fire officials bring a baby down on the fire escape. He says she had no shoes on.

Officials say another man was rescued "hanging out a fourth floor window."

"We had to get onto a canopy, get a ladder up on the canopy to get up to him," Chief Joseph Citrone said.

The fire chief says the location of the building is on an incline, making it harder for crews to put out the flames. He also said the cold weather makes things difficult.

The fire left over 100 people homeless.

"I raised my daughter in that building, I've been there for almost 10 years, this is a community as you can see, I have no clue what's going to happen," Jeanette Guzman said.

