Yonkers rookie firefighter delivers baby during first night on job

By
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Yonkers rookie firefighter won't soon forget his first night on the job after he was among the members of Engine Company 303 who delivered a baby Tuesday morning.

Probationary firefighter Michael Iacovello, Captain Chris Canfield and firefighter Tom Kilduff responded to a 911 call from an apartment on Riverdale Avenue, directly across the street from their firehouse.

The first responders say there simply wasn't enough time to get the mother, Agnes Osei Bonsu, to a hospital.

"We could hear her screaming the moment we got to the door," Capt. Canfield said. "The baby was crowning, so we immediately jumped into action."

The firefighters wrapped the infant in blankets contained in a medical kit. Iacovello, who graduated from the fire academy last week, cut the umbilical cord.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking, but I had the right training," he said. "This is the best job in the world, now I know what it really means."

Both mother and baby are doing fine at St. John's Riverside Hospital.

