Out-of-control car kills pedestrian, crashes into house in Yonkers

An out-of-control car killed a pedestrian and crashed into a house in Yonkers.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Yonkers police are investigating a fatal car accident that left one dead before crashing into a home.

Authorities say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at 693 North Broadway in Yonkers.

According to police, the driver of a white Honda was traveling northbound on North Broadway before losing control of the vehicle, crossing the double yellow line and smashing into a home.

"Everything in the windows came crashing down on my sister," said the homeowner, who asked Eyewitness News not to reveal her identity.

"She came out from underneath the windows and everything. I'm still shook up," she said.

The sister suffered cuts and bruises and remains in a Westchester County hospital.

Before hitting the home, the vehicle struck a 70-year-old female pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The victim was thrown into the air upon impact.

She was pronounced dead.

According to neighbors, the victim lived not far from the scene.

The frightening incident left local residents in shock.

"I saw her shoes right in front of my house, so the impact was really big," recalled Alex Baez, who happened to be person to call 911.

"When I ran over to the neighbor to see if she was okay, I saw the dead body over there," she said.

Police launched both a criminal and an accident investigation.

Authorities have not charged the 54-year-old driver from White Plains, however first responders described her metal condition as "altered."

A toxicology test will determine whether drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

ALSO READ | Woman seen violently tugging on people's hair in East Village park

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.