Driver charged after Eyewitness News report on twins struck by bus in Yonkers

The outraged family of twin teenage boys Christian and Nicholas McFarlane, who were struck by a school bus in Yonkers are speaking out. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The driver of a school bus that was caught on video striking two brothers in Yonkers is now being charged.

Eyewitness News first aired the story on Monday of 16-year-old twins Christian and Nicholas McFarlane.

At that time, Yonkers police said they wouldn't cite the driver, which the family disagreed with and argued he is a hazard.

However, after the story aired, police have now decided to charge the driver with leaving the scene.

Eyewitness News obtained video showing the twins had the walk sign. The bus made a left turn at the intersection of Warburton and Lamartine avenues as the two boys are attempting to the cross the street in the crosswalk.

Instead of pausing to let the 16-year-olds finish crossing, video shows the bus hit them, knocking them to the ground.

The driver paused and then kept going, as one of the teens can be seen bending over his stricken brother.

The brothers still went to class, but within 90 minutes, Nicholas had a headache and pain on his cheek.

"I felt sick to my stomach that something like this could happen and the fact that the driver didn't stop, it was just very alarming," said their mother Suzette Lennard.

Their mom had them checked out at the ER, and their father, who is a bus driver for the MTA, is horrified.

"He should know the seriousness of the incident, you're not supposed to hit anyone and leave the scene of an accident, that is also just common sense and inhumane," said their father Frank McFarlane.

The bus company, Royal Coach, fired the 78-year-old driver but would not comment on the incident.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.