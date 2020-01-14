Woman fatally stabbed at apartment in Yonkers, man in custody: police

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a woman at an apartment complex in Yonkers.

According to Yonkers Police, a woman in her 60s was found dead from a stab wound at an apartment on Beaumont Circle.

Authorities say they have a man in custody but have not determined the relationship with the victim or the nature of the dispute.

The stabbing has left some neighbors in the area worried.

"Shocked of course, I wake up to cops knocking on my door -- asking questions," a neighbor said. "Especially since I live in the same building, the concern is, do I have to worry about any recurrence?"

Police say there is no current danger to the community.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkersnew yorkwestchester countywoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News