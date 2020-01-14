Woman fatally stabbed at apartment in Yonkers, man in custody: police

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a woman at an apartment complex in Yonkers.According to Yonkers Police, a woman in her 60s was found dead from a stab wound at an apartment on Beaumont Circle.Authorities say they have a man in custody but have not determined the relationship with the victim or the nature of the dispute.The stabbing has left some neighbors in the area worried."Shocked of course, I wake up to cops knocking on my door -- asking questions," a neighbor said. "Especially since I live in the same building, the concern is, do I have to worry about any recurrence?"Police say there is no current danger to the community.----------