Several injured in school bus crash in Yorktown, Westchester County

YORKTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police say several people were injured in a school bus crash in Yorktown on Friday morning.

The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. and police say Route 132 will be closed between Barger and Wildwoods streets for the investigation.

It is not yet clear if those injured were on the school bus or not, and the severity of the injuries is still unclear.

Few other details were released.

