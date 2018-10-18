Police in New Jersey are investigating the possible luring of a young girl by a pair of men in a van pretending to make a delivery, and they're hoping video will help lead to arrests.The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Dumont Avenue in Clifton.Authorities say the girl was in her backyard when an adult male approached her from the driveway area of the residence.The individual reportedly indicated that he was there to deliver a package and requested the girl come get it from him.The girl instead went inside her home, and the family contacted police.The suspect, who the girl said was a passenger in the fan, is described as a Hispanic hale in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-5 with a thin build and dark, curly, short hair. He was reportedly wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans, and had eyeglasses on.The driver of the van was described as being a black male in his 50s wearing a red T-shirt.The suspect vehicle appears to be a commercial van with black graffiti painted on the rear portion of the driver's side. The first character of the license plate was reported as being X, which is indicative of a commercially registered vehicle in the State of New Jersey.Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the occupants or whereabouts of the van is urged to contact the Clifton Police Department Communications Center at 973-470-5911 or the Clifton Police Juvenile Bureau at 973-470-5882.----------