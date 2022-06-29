Police looking for new leads in 2004 cold case murder of Newburgh salon owner

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- New York State police are renewing efforts to solve the 18-year-old cold case murder of an Orange County salon owner and mother of two.

Yvonne Torch was brutally beaten and murdered on the morning of June 9, 2004, at the His and Hers Salon on SR-9W in the Town of Newburgh.

Torch, the owner and operator of the salon, was 31 and a loving wife and mother of two.


Police say that hundreds of leads were developed and investigated, but ultimately, the murderer was never identified.

Now, authorities are searching for new information in the case.

Law enforcement officers from the New York State Police, Town of Newburgh Police Department, and Orange County District Attorney's Office are continuing the investigation, and they say new advancements in science and technology have breathed new life into the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigators Jeffrey Dalton or Matthew Schaffer, Troop F - Major Crimes Unit at (845) 344-5300.

Anonymous tips may be called into the Troop F Major Crimes Unit confidential tip line at (845) 344-5370 or emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Report a correction or typo
