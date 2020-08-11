disney+ streaming service

Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake on Disney+

The "High School Musical" actor has been tapped to lead the Disney+ remake of the 1987 comedy.
Zac Efron is set to star in a remake of the 1987 hit comedy "Three Men and a Baby" for Disney+.

The original film follows three bachelors who find themselves caring for an infant who was left on their doorstep. The comedy starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was directed by Leonard Nimoy.

The comedy was followed by the 1990 sequel "Three Men and a Little Lady."

Efron is the first lead actor to be cast as part of the trio of bachelors.



"Three Men" will mark Efron's return to Disney. The actor rose to fame after starring as Troy Bolton in Disney's "High School Musical" films, which were released from 2006 to 2008.

Gordon Gray, who has worked on multiple Disney films including "The Rookie" and "Secretariat," will produce the remake.

"Three Men and a Baby" joins the list of live-action films slated to be released by the streaming service, which also includes "The One and Only Ivan" and "Magic Camp."

Disney's live-action "Mulan" will also release on Disney+ and will be available to rent for an added fee.
EMBED More News Videos

"Mulan" was originally slated for a March theatrical release but was pushed back when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in North America.



See also: Keke Palmer joins cast of 'Proud Family' reboot on Disney+

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycomedyactormoviedisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Keke Palmer joins 'Proud Family' reboot on Disney+
Summer movie meltdown as COVID shutdowns devastate box office
'The Secret' and 'Black is King' hit your TV this weekend
Beyoncé drops highly-anticipated 'Black Is King' on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
These NY school districts must still submit reopening plans
COVID-19 Updates: Just 4 deaths in NJ, only 2 in NY
Boy with autism kicked out of church during sister's baptism
7 On your Side Investigates: How viruses can spread indoors
25-year-old Brooklyn woman killed while rock climbing
COVID News: Murphy calls Trump unemployment order 'not workable'
Show More
Nearly 300,000 NYC families opt for all-remote learning
How to get reimbursed for spoiled food, medication during Isaias outage
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
NJ school district to test armband technology for students, staff
Police arrest host after breaking up 300-person pool party in NJ
More TOP STORIES News