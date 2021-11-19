Sports

Zac Stacy arrested in Florida after allegedly beating girlfriend

ORLANDO, Florida -- Former Jets running back Zac Stacy is facing charges after police say he beat his girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

Stacy was reported to have fled the state of Florida in the wake of the alleged attack, which was caught on camera, last Saturday.

He was taken into custody overnight in Orlando.

Stacy is facing two charges: aggravated battery (great bodily harm) and criminal mischief.

Police say Stacy punched his girlfriend repeatedly in the head before throwing her into a television.
