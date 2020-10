School resource officer performs life-saving CPR on infant after only 2 weeks on the job

EMBED >More News Videos Kyle Burgess talks about his encounter with a mountain lion on Good Morning America.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia -- A Metro Atlanta school resource officer is being deemed a hero after springing into action and performing life-saving CPR on an infant.Zakia Williams, who works for Gwinnett County Public Schools, was driving home when she noticed a distressed SUV driver near her on Sugarloaf Parkway.The male and female occupants of the SUV gained Officer Williams' attention. Williams pulled next to the SUV to ask if things were okay when both occupants began screaming "my baby is not breathing!"Officer Williams had the couple pull over, she called dispatch and immediately left her vehicle. The driver of the SUV brought the infant to Williams who began conducting CPR until the baby began grunting and breathing again.EMS arrived shortly after and cleared the baby's vitals. The family then transported her to a hospital.Williams is actually still in training and had only been on the job for two weeks at the time of the rescue.----------