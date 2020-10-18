School resource officer performs life-saving CPR on infant after only 2 weeks on the job

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia -- A Metro Atlanta school resource officer is being deemed a hero after springing into action and performing life-saving CPR on an infant.

Zakia Williams, who works for Gwinnett County Public Schools, was driving home when she noticed a distressed SUV driver near her on Sugarloaf Parkway.

The male and female occupants of the SUV gained Officer Williams' attention. Williams pulled next to the SUV to ask if things were okay when both occupants began screaming "my baby is not breathing!"

ALSO READ | Adorable rescue dogs ready to trick-or-treat

Officer Williams had the couple pull over, she called dispatch and immediately left her vehicle. The driver of the SUV brought the infant to Williams who began conducting CPR until the baby began grunting and breathing again.

EMS arrived shortly after and cleared the baby's vitals. The family then transported her to a hospital.

Williams is actually still in training and had only been on the job for two weeks at the time of the rescue.

ALSO READ | Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter
EMBED More News Videos

Kyle Burgess talks about his encounter with a mountain lion on Good Morning America.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiababy rescuedrescuebabycaught on videou.s. & worldpolice officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
Parents outraged over random school COVID tests without their consent
Cuomo says new plan can reduce spread in hot zones
Banquet hall bust: Over 200 found inside NYC building
Officials crack down on planned 10,000 person NYC wedding
Suspects wanted in month-long robbery spree of cellphone stores
AccuWeather: Sunny and not as cool
Show More
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
Teen hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn
Up in smoke: Fire exposes secret marijuana grow house
NJ ironworker accused of smuggling illegal silencers from China
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
More TOP STORIES News