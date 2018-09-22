DRUG BUST

$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas

EMBED </>More Videos

$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas

By
FREEPORT, Texas --
Two TDCJ sergeants picking up a banana donation uncovered a huge cache of cocaine. It's just one example of drug smugglers' sneaky ways.

"Their trafficking methods are always changing," said DEA Special Agent Wendell Campbell.

Campbell shared pictures of heroin hidden inside a working car battery, fentanyl concealed in a spare tire and 14,000 lbs. of marijuana in a melon shipment.

Friday, it was $18 million worth of cocaine inside boxes of ripe bananas after a Freeport business offered two pallets as a donation to the Scott Unit, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman, Jeremy Desel.

"One of the sergeants noticed one of the boxes didn't seem quite right. Looked a little further. Removed that box off one of the pallets. Looked inside and saw something extraordinarily suspicious. Raised a red flag to the Customs officials, who started an investigation," Desel explained.

There were 45 boxes containing not only the bananas, but also 540 kilos of cocaine. The street value is estimated at nearly $18 million. U.S. Customs and DEA agents responded and seized the drugs.

"It's a very significant seizure," said Campbell, who explained the finds are called "cover loads," illegal drugs hidden in loads of legitimate goods and used by traffickers to move drugs into the country. Agents seize "cover loads" often.

The banana load got only so far, intercepted by two alert officers, Desel said.

"Our correctional officers and supervisory correctional officers are trained to notice things out of place that don't seem quite right," said Desel. "They're doing their jobs, not just on our units, but somewhere else, and they found something good today."

U.S. Customs did not respond to a request seeking comment. The business that offered the donation also did not comment.

BUSTED: 12 crazy ways drugs are being disguised
EMBED More News Videos

Homeland Security is investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found drugs hidden in what appeared to be limes.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cocainedrugsprisontexas newsdrug bustFreeport
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUG BUST
El Chapo in Brooklyn court, judge refuses to delay trial
100 pounds of cocaine found hidden inside pineapple boxes
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
More drug bust
Top Stories
Woman charged after 3 babies, 2 adults stabbed inside birthing center
Investigation into fatal shooting of teen at basketball court
2 dead, off-duty Yonkers officer wounded in shooting
Committee gives Brett Kavanaugh's accuser more time
Police officer, EMT brothers help deliver baby in Times Square
Funeral for NJ group home resident killed by hit-and-run driver
NJ sheriff resigns after recording of racist, homophobic comments
City officials insist BQE has to be rebuilt
Show More
NY man wins $10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket
Deputy AG once suggested recording Trump, removing him via 25th Amendment: Sources
Warning about pet flea and tick treatments that could cause seizures
On-duty MTA bus driver charged with DWI
Lawsuit challenging Jewish religious ritual heads for Court of Appeals
More News