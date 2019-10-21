1 construction worker dead, 1 hurt in Manhattan wall collapse

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One construction worker died and another was injured after they were pulled from the rubble of a wall collapse at Manhattan site Monday morning.

The victims were working on a mixed-use development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side when the wall fell just after 10 a.m.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses described it as a slow motion fall. In fact, some people thought it was a deliberate demolition job.

But when they heard cries for help, it became clear this was not intentional.

The development is on the site of a fire that burned through a synagogue in May 2017.

It will eventually include a 30-story tower on Suffolk Street and a 16-story building on Norfolk Street, as well as a new synagogue that incorporates the burned out structure.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings are at the construction site.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citycollapsewall collapseconstruction accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Point says a cadet and M4 rifle are missing
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
Fans flock to Bronx 'Joker' stairs for perfect Instagram picture
Pedestrian hurt in Queens hit-and-run
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
Police: Suspects break into cars in string of Queens credit card thefts
New York City launches tenant protection ad campaign, website
Show More
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Rutgers students on edge after dorm room sex assault
Byford to talk MTA ridership after rescinding resignation
Firefighters break wall to rescue man stuck in Manhattan elevator
MoMA reopens after 4-month renovation, expansion
More TOP STORIES News