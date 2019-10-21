1 construction worker dead, 1 hurt in Manhattan wall collapse

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One construction worker died and another was injured after they were pulled from the rubble of a wall collapse at Manhattan site Monday morning.The victims were working on a mixed-use development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side when the wall fell just after 10 a.m.They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other is listed in serious condition.Witnesses described it as a slow motion fall. In fact, some people thought it was a deliberate demolition job.But when they heard cries for help, it became clear this was not intentional.The development is on the site of a fire that burned through a synagogue in May 2017.It will eventually include a 30-story tower on Suffolk Street and a 16-story building on Norfolk Street, as well as a new synagogue that incorporates the burned out structure.Inspectors from the Department of Buildings are at the construction site.----------