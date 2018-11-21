Officials had put out an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl after she was abducted in Rochester, New York.Police said 1-year-old Ta-Niyah Williams was taken around 8 p.m. Monday in Rochester, but that the baby was later found safe.Authorities said Ta-Niyah was allegedly taken by 27-year-old Terrence Williams, who was last seen traveling on Dewey Avenue in Rochester. He is now in custody.Anyone with any additional information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department.----------