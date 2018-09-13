Ten students were injured in an accident Thursday afternoon on an escalator at Stuyvesant High School.It happened at 3:44 p.m. at the school at 345 Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan.The injuries are being described as minor. One student got his foot stuck in the escalator and sustained a severe cut to his right big toe.The victims were taken to local hospitals, three to Bellevue and seven to Lower Manhattan Hospital.The escalator has been shut down and taken out of service.Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed on the situation. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the accident.The Department of Buildings said that until now it had not received any recent complaints for any of the school's escalators and had not issued any recent violations for the escalators.The city Department of Education released the following statement:"The safety of students and staff is our top priority. FDNY and EMS responded to a serious incident involving an escalator at Stuyvesant High School and students are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. We're providing the school, students, and families with additional support and will conduct an investigation."----------