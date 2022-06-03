Suspects to be arraigned in death of 11-year-old Bronx girl Kyahara Tay

A grand jury indicted 18-year-old Omar Bojang and 15-year-old Matthew Godwin, in connection with last month's death of Kyhara Tay.
Kiki, as her friends called her, was hit by a bullet after school let out.
Authorities said Bojang was driving a scooter with Godwin riding on the back when Godwin fired a gun at someone else, but struck the 11-year-old.
Godwin was arrested last month inside the lobby of the 95 Hotel on Third Avenue in the Bronx, where police say he was sent by his mother to avoid arrest.
Days later, Bojang turned himself into police.
The intended target of the shooting is also believed to have been a teen who was not hit, but the bullet traveled a half block and struck Tay.
She went into a nail salon for help and collapsed before later dying at the hospital.
Her father, Sokpini Tay, gave a tearful plea at a rally following the shooting.
"Please have mercy for her," he said while crying. "Please don't forget her. Please. She's a baby. She wasn't grown up yet. She didn't have time to grow up. I'll never get a chance to see her again."
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, City Council Member Rafael Salamanca, District Attorney Darcel Clark, and advocates at the "Justice for Kyhara Tay" rally to call for resources, support, and change.
