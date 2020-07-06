12-year-old boy, man killed in Brooklyn apartment fire; 2 others hurt

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people, including a child, were killed in a second alarm fire and two others injured in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the apartment building on Linden Boulevard in Prospect Lefferts Gardens just before 2 a.m.

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.



A 12-year-old boy and 69-year-old man died in the fire.

An 82-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where the 82-year-old female remains in critical condition and the 30-year-old female remains in stable condition.

Video from Citizen App showed fire shooting out of the building's windows.

The flames took about an hour to put out. The fire is under investigation.

