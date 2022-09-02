Sam Champion reflects on school life as a military kid

Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Sam Champion! Ever been the new kid in school? Sam Champion is an expert at it! As a military kid, Sam recalls easily moving every two years and sometimes every year with his family. He's got all the tips to calm those first day nerves.

Sam spent his school years at virtually every Marine and Navy base on the East Coast and even in Northern Europe. He actually started school in Scotland and finished high school in Virginia!

His trip down memory lane is a great reminder that a fresh school year is a chance for new memories! So, let's kick off a great school year with a fresh morning!

