One injured when flames break out inside Brooklyn apartment

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was injured when flames broke out inside an apartment in Brooklyn.

Firefighters responded to a six-story building at Cortelyou and Stratford roads in Flatbush around 5 p.m. Sunday to reach a third-floor unit where the fire started.

One person from the building was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital.

There is no word on what sparked the flames.

