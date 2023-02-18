4 killed in head-on collision in Southold

The crash happened just before midnight Friday along Route 25 in East Marion.

SOUTHOLD, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people have died in a head-on collision on Long Island.

The victims range in age from 47 to 80 years old - all of them are from the Tri-State Area.

Police have not said anything more about what caused the crash.

