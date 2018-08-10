New Jersey police are searching for the driver who struck a 14-year-old girl on a bike in Point Pleasant on Thursday night.The incident was reported on Route 88 and Sunset Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.Police said Friday a black sedan traveling eastbound on Route 88 struck the bicyclist as she attempted to cross the street.The victim was struck by the front passenger part of the car which caused her to roll onto the windshield and hood of the vehicle.Authorities say the driver continued driving after the impact, carrying the victim on the hood before she was thrown from the car.The bicyclist was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 Ext. 3257 or the Point Pleasant Police Department at 732-892-0060.----------