14-year-old girl tied up and robbed by 3 men in Bronx apartment

UNIONDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was tied up and robbed inside her Bronx apartment.Police released surveillance video of two of the three men involved in the robbery.It happened Tuesday at 10 p.m. near Bruckner Boulevard and Pugsley Avenue in Unionport.Police say the men broke into the apartment with a crowbar and tied the teenage girl up with USB cables.They stole $7,500 in cash, jewelry, perfume, handbags, and shoes before taking off.The victim had bruising on her wrists but was otherwise unhurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------