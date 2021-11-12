18-year-old man arrested in sex assault of 13-year-old in Bronx park

The incident happened Monday afternoon in Crotona Park as the teen was walking home from school.
Police say Rahmel Bali threw the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted the teen before stealing the victim's phone and taking off.
The child was treated at an area hospital and released.
Bali is now facing charges of criminal sexual act, attempted sex abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault, and harassment.
If you have additional information you can call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | New Jersey football team under investigation after alleged hazing incident
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip