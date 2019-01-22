Two three-story buildings in Brooklyn were evacuated Tuesday after a crack was spotted in one of them.Firefighters responded just after 7:30 a.m. and decided to temporarily evacuate 13 residents in 68 and 70 Clermont Avenue.As a result of the investigation, the Department of Buildings issued a full vacate for both buildings."The exterior facade has shifted and cracks have formed on the interior of the building, including around the interior staircase leading to the upper floors," the DOB said in a statement.The American Red Cross was called to the scene to offer relocation assistance to affected tenants.The DOB has ordered a sidewalk shed to be erected at the site to protect pedestrians from any potential collapse of the building facade.The investigation is ongoing and additional enforcement actions may be taken.----------