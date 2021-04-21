2 hurt as fire burns through Upper East Side building

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. inside 1576 Second Avenue near 82nd Street.
The flames started on the second floor before extending up into the third floor.
Two people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
The building has stores on the first floor and six apartments above.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation.
