2 men shot outside deli in South Ozone Park, Queens

Two men were shot outside a deli in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were shot outside a deli in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

Police set up a large crime scene perimeter outside of the deli Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park.

Police say the victims were shot just outside the deli shortly after 2 p.m.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the left eye and a 27-year-old man was shot in the left wrist. Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

According to police, the suspect was last seen on 118th Street. No arrests have been made.

